HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While planting of some crops in Pennsylvania is down, corn is going to be up – way up.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the results of its annual Prospective Plantings survey. The survey was conducted during the first two weeks of March and includes input from about 72,900 farm operators across the country.

In Pennsylvania, growers are going to plant 1.31 million acres of corn this year. That’s up 11 percent from last year. Winter wheat is projected to be 78 thousand acres, up 7 percent, and hay is up one percent, at 1.6 million acres.

Crops losing ground (literally) are soybeans, down two percent at 590,000 acres; barley, down 10 percent at 37,000 acres, and Oats, down 10 percent at 78 thousand acres.

Tobacco set a record of sorts. It’s down six percent from last year, and at 4,700 acres, it’s at the lowest level of harvested acres since 2004.

The report also includes a lot of crops that aren’t cultivated in Pennsylvania. To see the entire report, click here.