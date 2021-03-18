Pa. Lt. Governor’s Rescue dog becomes Twitter comfort canine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Levi Fetterman was an underfed dog living-if that is the word-outside, at the end of a chain. Then he was rescued, and adopted by Lt. Governor John and Gisele Fetterman. He’s filled out a bit.

“When we adopted him he was about 30 pounds,” says Gisele Fetterman. “He’s 76 pounds now.”

Levi found fame on Twitter when Gisele took a picture while her husband was doing an online interview.

“I shot this behind-the-scenes photo of what our studio looked like at home. Which was, you know, my kids’ books stacked up against a computer, and the dog was lying at his feet. And everyone’s like ‘oh my God this dog!”

Next thing they knew someone had created a Levi Fetterman page on Twitter, which quickly gained almost eighteen thousand followers. Mrs. Fetterman contacted the creator of the page (who wishes to remain anonymous) and a collaboration was born.

The Second Lady sends the person photos and data, which get put on the page, along with retweets for charities, animal adoption agencies, and a few political morsels. Levi now gets fan mail, and people recognize him on the street.

“I’ll be out walking him,” says Mrs. Fetterman, “and someone will say ‘Oh my God it’s Levi!’ and they’re like we’re waiting for him to talk to us. And I was like no, he will only talk to you on Twitter.”

“To think of this little dog who had never known love, you know I mean he had a very sad life, he never knew love, but all he has is love to give,” said Mrs. Fetterman. “Every time I can take out the trash and I come home and it’s like he hasn’t seen me in a year, and we just we can’t imagine our house without him. And I think about every other dog that’s like a Levi out there that just needs to find their home.”