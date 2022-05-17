HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking for work, and have a valid Pennsylvania Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation may have an opening for you.

PennDOT has two announced two job fairs will take place on June 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m, at these locations:

Lancaster County Maintenance Office

2105 Lincoln Highway East

Lancaster PA 17602

(Call 717-299-7621 for more information)

Dauphin County Maintenance Office

2140 Herr Street

Harrisburg PA 17103

(Call 717-787-5391 for more information)

Both locations are looking for a Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, a Transportation Equipment Operator A, a Diesel Mechanic Trainee, and a Diesel Mechanic.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Applicants for the operator positions must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B, with no restrictions. (Be sure to bring your current CDL license with you.) Applicants for the mechanic positions must have a valid CDL, as well as a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. All positions will require a current medical examiner certificate. Recruiters will be there to discuss these and possible future positions with the applicants.

Applications will be taken at the job fair, and laptops will be available so job seekers can use the new electronic application system. PennDOT will have people there to help guide applicants through the process. In addition, Human Resources staff will be available to discuss benefit options as well as opportunities for permanent employment.

PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

You can find more information on the PennDOT District Eight website, www.penndot.gov/District8. You can also follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg.