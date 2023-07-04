(WHTM) – Seeing a fluttering, metallic green hummingbird zipping through the yard is a comforting and exciting sight. If you love these little birds and want to see more of them in your yard, these are the best ways to make a welcoming environment for them.

Ditch the dye

Putting up a hummingbird feeder is one of the best ways to attract the creatures. However, steer clear of the generic, red-colored syrup. The red dye has been found to cause the birds to lay weak eggshells, develop beak and liver tumors and can lead to liver and kidney problems. Instead, make your own with this simple recipe from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute and place it in a red feeder.

Ingredients:

Refined white sugar

Water

Directions for making safe hummingbird food:

Mix 1 part sugar with 4 parts water (for example, 1 cup of sugar with 4 cups of water) until the sugar is dissolved Do not add red dye Fill your hummingbird feeders with the sugar water and place outside Extra sugar water can be stored in a refrigerator Change feeders every other day and thoroughly clean them each time to prevent harmful mold growth

Best plants for hummingbirds

Hummingbirds are pollinators and planting the flowers which provide their nectar will bring them to your garden. They prefer flowers that are tubular and which they can fit their long, thin beaks in easily.

The creatures are drawn to certain colors too such as reds and yellows. Hummingbirds also prefer to rest while they eat, so consider using hanging baskets for some of your plants.

Also, consider from the list which plants are native to your area, as they will be easier to maintain.

These are the best flowers to attract hummingbirds to your yard:

Red Columbine

Sunflowers

Salvia

Trumpet Honeysuckle

Hummingbird Fuchsia

Bee Balm

Delphinium

Cardinal Flower

Trumpet Flower

Red Hot Poker

Butterfly Bush

Petunias

Bleeding Heart

Common Yarrow

Zinnia

Foxglove

Pride of Madeira

Penstemon

Hosta

Catmint

Agastache

Flowering Tobacco

Coral Bells

Plant a couple of these flowers, or even just one will work sometimes, and hang your safe, non-dyed hummingbird food and soon you should see the tiny birds fluttering throughout your garden.