(WHTM) – Seeing a fluttering, metallic green hummingbird zipping through the yard is a comforting and exciting sight. If you love these little birds and want to see more of them in your yard, these are the best ways to make a welcoming environment for them.
Ditch the dye
Putting up a hummingbird feeder is one of the best ways to attract the creatures. However, steer clear of the generic, red-colored syrup. The red dye has been found to cause the birds to lay weak eggshells, develop beak and liver tumors and can lead to liver and kidney problems. Instead, make your own with this simple recipe from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute and place it in a red feeder.
Ingredients:
- Refined white sugar
- Water
Directions for making safe hummingbird food:
- Mix 1 part sugar with 4 parts water (for example, 1 cup of sugar with 4 cups of water) until the sugar is dissolved
- Do not add red dye
- Fill your hummingbird feeders with the sugar water and place outside
- Extra sugar water can be stored in a refrigerator
- Change feeders every other day and thoroughly clean them each time to prevent harmful mold growth
Best plants for hummingbirds
Hummingbirds are pollinators and planting the flowers which provide their nectar will bring them to your garden. They prefer flowers that are tubular and which they can fit their long, thin beaks in easily.
The creatures are drawn to certain colors too such as reds and yellows. Hummingbirds also prefer to rest while they eat, so consider using hanging baskets for some of your plants.
Also, consider from the list which plants are native to your area, as they will be easier to maintain.
These are the best flowers to attract hummingbirds to your yard:
- Red Columbine
- Sunflowers
- Salvia
- Trumpet Honeysuckle
- Hummingbird Fuchsia
- Bee Balm
- Delphinium
- Cardinal Flower
- Trumpet Flower
- Red Hot Poker
- Butterfly Bush
- Petunias
- Bleeding Heart
- Common Yarrow
- Zinnia
- Foxglove
- Pride of Madeira
- Penstemon
- Hosta
- Catmint
- Agastache
- Flowering Tobacco
- Coral Bells
Plant a couple of these flowers, or even just one will work sometimes, and hang your safe, non-dyed hummingbird food and soon you should see the tiny birds fluttering throughout your garden.