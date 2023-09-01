HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A retro-style arcade recently announced the anticipated grand opening date for their newest arcade in Hanover.

abc27 news reported back in March when the owner of Timeline Arcade, named Brandon Spencer, first announced that he would be opening a new location on the first floor of a two-story building on 22 Carlisle Street.

Coincidentally, Timeline Arcade used to occupy the second floor of this building in Hanover for a number of years, prior to closing it down due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Spencer, closing the long-time Hanover location was the only way to keep his York-based Timeline Arcade from closing as well.

The new, approximately 3,000 square-foot Timeline Arcade in Hanover is going to take its customers back in time with an “80s-themed mall” design. According to Spencer, the new arcade is a recreation of a popular, old-school mall arcade called ‘Time Out’.

Spencer’s new Hanover location is going to feature 60 different retro games spanning from the 70’s, and 80’s, to today. Specifically, the new Timeline Arcade will offer many Pinball machines, retro arcade games, air hockey, pool tables, and more!

It should also be noted that similar to their York County location, this new Timeline Arcade will be BYOB.

According to Spencer, the only work that is left to complete at the new Timeline Arcade in Hanover is to finish moving the games in, setting up the WiFi, and finishing up some final painting.

Once open, the new Hanover Timeline Arcade will offer the same “affordable fun” rates as their York County location, which will be:

1 hour of play = $10 per person (each additional 1/2 hour is $5)

= $10 per person (each additional 1/2 hour is $5) All Day Pass = $25 per person

The new Timeline Arcade is anticipated to have its grand opening on Monday, September 25; though Spencer says it could be sooner. Upon their grand opening, Timeline Arcade’s hours of operation will be:

Sundays – Thursdays // 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“It is really exciting to go back – 13 years ago we started at the mall in Hanover, but it is just great to be back here [in Hanover],” Spencer said. ” Everyone has had open arms for us coming home and it feels great.”

According to Spencer, he is looking to hire additional staff members in the coming weeks – if you are interested in applying you can send an email to timelinearcade@gmail.com.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.