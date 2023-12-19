LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lily Stamm is passionate about sustainability and plants. She has combined these interests to create her unique business Retro Roots based in Lancaster.

“It’s the combination of my two passions – beautiful vintage objects, beautiful plants and how you can mesh those worlds together,” said Stamm.

Retro Roots upcycles items from local thrift stores and transforms them into planting containers. Stamm sources the plants from local greenhouses including Ken’s Gardens, Stauffers and Gary’s Specialty Plants. Stamm then repots the plants into the chosen container using an amended potting soil she makes with local compost from places such as Oregon Dairy.

“(It’s all) local and when we support them it’s giving back to the community,” Stamm said. “We want to give back to the community and keep things close to home.”

The idea of using vintage items evolved largely from the emphasis the Lancaster community has on repurposing.

“Lancaster has such a vibrant community,” Stamm said. “I think that was part of the inspiration as well. The vintage community in Lancaster is very vibrant. There are tons of events and people are really passionate about it.”

Stamm scours the local thrift stores such as Goodwill looking for items that can be used as planters. Some items Stamm has upcycled into planters include ceramic picnic baskets, vintage pasta containers and coffee mugs.

“One of my favorite things that I’ve repurposed was a tall ceramic pasta container that was shaped like an old Italian building,” Stamm said. “It had a fake little store sign on it that said ‘pasta’ and as soon as I saw it was like, I need to put fresh basil in there.”



Retro Roots display at BUiLDiNG CHARACTER in Lancaster

A Monstera print by Retro Roots



Retro Roots offers customers the ability to “mix-and-match” with their pots and plants.

Stamm chooses the plant and container pairings largely based on colors and texture. For example, Stamm may choose to pair a Philodendron Micans, a plant that has leaves with green on the front but a reddish tint on the back, with a terracotta or red planter.

“There’s so many interesting shapes,” Stamm said. “We try to make sure the plants complement the vessel and vice versa.”

Stamm styled one of her ceramic picnic baskets with a string of hearts to highlight the quaintness of both the basket and the plant.

Stamm hopes to show people that although the “easy” option may be to purchase a generic mass-produced planter from a company like Amazon or Target there are plenty of cheaper, more sustainable options.

“There’s so much waste in this world,” Stamm said. “For every object that we pick there’s still so many things that are still (at Goodwill) that are. . . perfectly good to use. with a little bit more time and effort, and probably less money, you can go to a thrift store and get something. . . beautiful.”

As for how the plants are chosen for Stamm’s stock, she focuses on easy-to-care-for plants. Stamm stated that some potential customers who enjoyed the look of her creations shied away because of their self-proclaimed lack of a green thumb. Stamm hopes that by using “beginner” plants such as pothos and succulents she can help build people’s confidence in regards to plant care.

Stamm and her partner Andrew started Retro Roots this past August and have since evolved from selling the creations at local markets such as the Trailside Market in Marietta to having permanent pop-ups inside places such as BUiLDiNG CHARACTER and Pocket Books Shop.

“BUiLDiNG CHARACTER has allowed us to start that dream (and) really put ourselves out there,” Stamm said. “When I started this was the dream because the first time I walked into BUiLDiNG CHARACTER I was like, this is the coolest place in the world. I feel like it’s coming back to local first, community first.”

There they have options for customers to purchase pre-made planter and plant combos or shoppers can choose from a selection of plants and containers to make their own creations.

Stamm is a graphic designer and has expanded Retro Roots to include vintage-inspired items for plant lovers such as well including prints and stickers. They recently began offering a Custom Collections service where they will curate a selection of their creations for businesses looking to add greenery to their store or office and for individuals who aren’t sure what plants would be best for them.

It is Stamm’s dream to eventually move Retro Roots into a brick-and-mortar store, but for now, the focus is on the pop-ups and continuing to grow the brand and mission.

“We want to keep building our brand and we want it to be beautiful and recognizable, but also really keeping those focal points in mind of sustainability and keeping things local,” Stamm said. “We have lots of ideas”