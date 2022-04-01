(WHTM) — In a virtual press conference on March 31, The National Human Genome Research Institute, part of the National Institute of Health, announced that the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) consortium had generated the first complete “gapless” sequence of the human genome, the blueprint of humanity’s genetic structure.

To some, this may sound like deja vu all over again. After all, isn’t there already a complete map of the human genome out there?

Well, yes. The first complete version of the human blueprint was produced by the Human Genome Project, which in 1990 set the goal of using the newest, most advanced methods of parsing out the order of DNA bases (base=one molecule of adenine, cytosine, guanine, or thymine) to determine the DNA sequence of the entire human genome within 15 years. They did it in 13.

Even before completion, the Genome Project began to produce results. In 1997 alone, Scientists announced that three changes in breast cancer genes BRCA1 and BRCA2 increased the risk of breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers; that a gene abnormality causes some cases of Parkinson’s disease; and that a gene alteration can cause Pendred Syndrome, an inherited form of deafness. The predictions of finding new diagnoses, treatments, cures, and even preventions were beginning to come true.

But in this case, complete meant “as complete as we can make it with current technology.” There was gaps-about eight percent of the total genome, which has about three billion bases. The main problem with that eight percent was that a lot of it was a jumble of long stretches of DNA that would often repeat. In 2003, the best technology could only read a stretch of about 500 bases. Modern sequencers can read over 100,000 at a time. Even with the advanced technology, though, it took researchers almost twice as long to sequence the last 8% of the genome than it did to sequence the first 92%.

But just because the genome is complete doesn’t mean research is done. The genetic code varies from person to person, as anyone can tell just by walking down a city street. Genes have variations called “alleles” which can drastically change how a gene functions. Just tracking down alleles will keep researchers busy for decades to come. And some scientists point out that with all the variations in human genetics, it’s time to map alternate genomes. Eventually, as technology advances and it becomes faster, easier-and cheaper-to sequence DNA, some suggest creating a genome for an individual might even become an important tool of medical diagnosis.