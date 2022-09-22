HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the Farm Aid concert coming to Hershey. Former abc27 reporter Karissa Shatzer was there covering the event.

Performing were Dale Watson, ALO, Pegi Young and The Survivors, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Jamey Johnson, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Jack Johnson, Kenny Chesney, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and Willie Nelson and Family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first Farm Aid concert took place in 1985. Organized by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, its goal was to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and raise funds to help farm families keep their farms.

The 2022 Farm Aid concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Raleigh, North Carolina.