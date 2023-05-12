YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A starling and a mockingbird were fighting for the worms…

Usually, starlings prevail because they show up in a bunch and intimidate other birds by sheer force of numbers. One-on-one tussles are a different story.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

In this case, the starling was laying claim to a pile of dried mealworms, and the mockingbird wasn’t having it. It chased the starling away, resulting in a very noisy collision with the camera. Enjoy the slow-motion version.

No birds or cameras were harmed in the making of this video. The mealworms, of course, were eventually eaten.