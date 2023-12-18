York County (WHTM) Sunday, December 18, 2023, about 7:10 p.m.

Our trail cam catches a pair of deer settling in to wait out a rainy night.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

About the same time the deer in the foreground flumps into place, the wind direction begins to change. Over about forty seconds, it swings from almost due north to almost due south.

The trail cam is shooting in infrared light, which is why it’s a black-and-white image. The areas of white on the ground are not snow, but overexposure from the infrared lamp on the camera. (The infrared imager is very sensitive.) And even though it looks like snow falling and blowing, it is actually light rain. This shot was taken before last night’s rainfall got really heavy.