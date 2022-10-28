Harrisburg (WHTM) — A lone Canada Goose settles down in Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.
Usually, Canada Geese hang out in a flock, but this one seems to want to spend some quality time alone. One can’t help wondering what the goose is thinking about:
“Do I really, really want to migrate this year?”
“Where did the rest of the flock go? They were right behind me…”
“To fly or not to fly? It’s just a matter of a pinion.”
“Should I be worried about the human with the three-legged, one-eyed creature?”
“SQUIRREL!”
“I wish I could relax more-I thought hanging out by the river was supposed to be calming.”
“Could be worse, someone could show up with a dog.”
“E = mc2“
“If I wasn’t a birdbrain, I’d be bored.”
“Maybe I should go for a swim.”
“♫ Fly like an eagle ♫ “
“Why can’t I get up now?” Dang, I think my feet fell asleep.”
“Winter is coming!”