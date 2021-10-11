Sit back and relax: A Katydid and some ants

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — So, a dead katydid showed up on the porch one morning.

Shortly thereafter, so did the ants.

Then a human showed up with a camera, and set it to shoot a timelapse.

The timelapse covered about an hour and a half of action squeezed down to thirty-five minutes. The video here is about sixteen minutes of that, sped up to last about two minutes.

The camera ran out of power before the ants did. By late afternoon, the last of the katydid was gone.

Enjoy the music!