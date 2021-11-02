Sit back and relax: A tugboat

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The tugboat High Roller travels south on the Delaware River between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.

According to the website tugboatinformation.com, High Roller started its career in 1969, as hull #438 at the Jakobson Shipyard of Oyster Bay, New York. The tug’s first name was Gillen Brothers, working for the Henry Gillen’s Sons Lighterage Company of New York, N.Y.

The tug was acquired by Texaco Marine Incorporated of Beaumont, Texas in 1976. It was renamed Texaco Marfak II, and was fitted with an upper wheelhouse.

The Hays Tug and Launch Company of Wallingford, Pa., added her to their fleet in 1983. They gave the tug its current name, High Roller.

The tug runs off a pair of sixteen-cylinder diesel engines which, with reduction gearing, provide 2,200 horsepower.

The Vital Statistics:

Vessel Service: TOWING VESSEL

IMO (International Maritime Organization) Number: 7045970

Trade Indicator: Coastwise Unrestricted, Registry

Call Sign: WDD2839

Hull Material: STEEL

Hull Number: 438

Ship Builder: JAKOBSON SHIPYARD INC

Year Built: 1969

Length: 92.2

Hailing Port: PHILADELPHIA, PA.

Hull Depth: 11.6

Hull Breadth: 28

Gross Tonnage: 242

Net Tonnage: 164

According to haystug.com, Hays Tug and Launch company services include coastal/intercoastal towing, barge chartering, contract towing/barge management, marine consultation, vessel assist, heavy lift, construction and dredging support, and environmental cleanup support.