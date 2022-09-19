WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County.

There are actually two Mount Pisgahs in Pennsylvania, and both are located in state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Our local Mount Pisgah, located near the Susquehanna River by Wrightsville, is the highest point in the area at 885 feet above sea level. The river is about 250 feet above sea level at this location, which places Mount Pisgah about 635 feet above the river. This gives you a “distance to horizon” view of about 30 miles on a very clear day. The day we were there the view was a bit hazy, but quite spectacular nonetheless.

We are looking southeast towards the part of the Susquehanna River known as Lake Clarke. This artificial lake was created in 1931 when the Safe Harbor Hydroelectric Dam began operation.

In the left corner of the picture, you can see Turkey Hill, and one of two wind turbines erected at the summit.

In the second shot, you make out Safe Harbor Dam more clearly. It’s about ten miles from Mount Pisgah as the crow flies. Safe Harbor is one of four dams built along the lower Susquehanna. In order from the north, they are York Haven, Safe Harbor, and Holtwood in Pennsylvania, and Conowingo in Maryland. Combined, these four dams can produce around 1220 megawatts of power. The lakes created by the three southern dams — Lakes Clarke, Aldred, and Conowingo — are popular spots for recreational boating and fishing.