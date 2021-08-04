Sit back and relax: a view of York

York, PA (WHTM) — A view of York, taken from North Penn and Park Streets next to Farquhar Park.

The camera points to the southwest, or south-southwest if you want to be finicky about points on the compass. The point from which the picture is taken is 133 meters (436 feet) above sea level. The highest point in Farquhar Park is about 162 meters (531 feet) high.

The part of York shown in the picture is around 123 meters (403 feet) high. (Keep in mind that the western side of York goes uphill from the center of town.)

The highest point on the mountain in the distance measures about 259 meters (849 feet).

Isn’t Google Earth fun?