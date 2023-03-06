YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — I will admit that I’m not a big fan of winter. I don’t like cold, I don’t like shoveling snow, and I particularly don’t like driving through snow. That being said, the morning light on a clear winter’s day can be quite beautiful.

This is a timelapse video, taken with my cell phone. The phone shot about fifteen frames every minute, which at a shooting rate of 30 frames per second worked out to one second’s worth of video every two minutes. The video clip ultimately ran 31 minutes, which through the magic of computerized video editing I have squished down to a minute and twelve seconds.

The music, in case you are wondering, is part of the Aria from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations. (Bach took this simple aria and created 30 variations.)

If you look veeeerrrryyyy carefully, you might see a herd of deer run through near the end of the video.