HERSHEY,Pa. (WHTM) Chief, a black bear at Hersheypark’s ZooAmerica joins some of the local vultures taking a break at the bear pool.

We got this shot at ZooAmerica today, while shooting a story about how the zoo is preparing for avian flu. The flu can be transferred from wild birds to domestic flocks, so the presence of some wild birds was very helpful for the story.

Bears enjoy taking a dip now and again, and based on the evidence, they like to just chill on the beach. Vultures, you may be surprised to hear, are rather obsessive about cleanliness. They preen constantly and like to take baths. The bear pond wasn’t exactly made for them, but they’ve made it their own.

The bear is not bothered by the vultures. The vultures are reasonably cautious when the bear approaches, but are by no means scattering in panic. Keep calm and carrion….