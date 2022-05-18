Philip Island, Australia (WHTM) — The day after a vicious primary election with lots of negative campaigning, what we really all need is video of really cute Little Penguins.

That’s actually their name — Little Penguin, also known as Little Blue Penguin, Fairy Penguin, and Korora in Maori. They are the smallest penguin species in the world, and they really are small-they’ve been described as “the size of a bowling pin.”

One of the largest (if not the largest) Little Penguin colonies in the world (about 40,000 birds) is at Philips Island, located on the south coast of Australia (about a 90-minute drive from Melbourne). The area is cared for by Philips Island Nature Parks, a nonprofit conservation organization that conducts ecotourism activities — including the daily Penguin Parade.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Little Penguins spend their days out in the ocean, looking for food. (They like anchovies.) They might, in fact, spend a month out at sea. As night falls, they waddle ashore to their burrows. At Philips Island, they’ve established a viewing area on Summerland Beach where people can gather to watch the spectacle without interfering with bird business.

Earlier in May the spectators got to witness a record-breaking event. In one evening 5,219 penguins crossed the beach in the space of 50 minutes. What makes this even more remarkable is this happened outside the traditional spring/summer breeding period. Why the big numbers? According to the Penguin Foundation, “It might be that the prolonged La Nina event that we are seeing is bringing penguin food close to shore, and together with the Autumn breeding attempt (remember, it’s autumn in Australia) that is currently occurring, a lot of penguins are doing single day trips and then returning to their burrows.”

For those who are not planning a visit in the immediate future, the park livestreams the parade. It can be viewed on Facebook and Youtube. Keep in mind that Philips Island is 14 hours ahead of us-if a Penguin Parade starts at 6 p.m. there, it will be 4 a.m. here.

If you don’t feel like dragging yourself out of bed at the wee hours, Philips Island also posts previous livestreams on Facebook and Youtube. They also run a livestream of the interior of a penguin burrow.

Little Penguins frequent the shores of both Australia and New Zealand. Once thought to be just one species, genetic analysis in 2016 revealed the New Zealand and Australia populations are two species. Eudyptula minor hang out in New Zealand; Eudyptula novaehollandiae call Australia home. The genus name translates as “good little diver”.

To see the Penguin Parade live streams, click here.

To see the recorded live streams, click here.

To see the Burrow Cam, click here.