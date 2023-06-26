(WHTM) This little male Eastern Bluebird (Sialia Sialis) really had it in for our back window.

He started his attack about mid-afternoon, around 2 p.m., and kept going until it started getting dark.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

So why do birds do this? The most likely reason is they see their reflection in the window, assume it’s a rival, and try to drive it off. This is most likely to happen during nesting season, when birds get particularly territorial.

The internet has all sorts of suggestions for dealing with this behavior. Most of them work by breaking up the reflections on the window, so the bird doesn’t see himself. If our little blue friend keeps this up, we’ll have to try one of them.

Bluebirds are one of our happier recovery stories. When house sparrows and European starlings were introduced in this country, they competed with bluebirds for nesting sites – and all too successfully. Bluebird numbers crashed. They started their comeback when people started putting up special bluebird houses, with openings that were big enough for bluebirds, but too small for house sparrows and starlings. So we can be happy we were able to help bluebirds.

Of course, if we hadn’t introduced house sparrows and starlings in the first place…