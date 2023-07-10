YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This little insect (less than half an inch long) has been landscaping one of our planters for over a week. Going in and out of a hole, she spends hours every day (here compressed into a time-lapse video) pushing clumps of dirt around. For some reason, she seems particularly interested in the vermiculite.

We are reasonably certain she’s one of the Hymenoptera, the insect order which includes bees, wasps, and ants. Her abdomen, when we catch a glimpse of it, has stripes that tell us…nothing much, really. According to the Kauffman Field Guide to Insects of North America, there are 17,000 species of Hymenoptera on this continent, and even trained entomologists can have trouble distinguishing one species from another.

Our best guess is our little landscaper is one of the “solitary wasps”. She will probably lay eggs in the hole she’s excavated. If she follows the usual pattern, she will leave some paralyzed insects in the hole for her young to feed on after they hatch.

As for the constant rearranging of the dirt and vermiculite, your guess is as good as mine. Perhaps she is seeking the perfect Feng Shui balance.

The choice of music was obvious.