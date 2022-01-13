Sit Back and Relax: Conewago Lake

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. (WHTM) — Conewago Lake was created in the 19th century, by damming the Conewago Creek at Mt. Gretna.

The lake was the brainchild of Lebanon County industrialist-and owner of the Cornwall and Lebanon Railroad, Robert Coleman. He selected a particularly beautiful spot along the line to build a station and later had a recreation park built around it. Railroad officials dubbed the location Mount Gretna.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

In 1886 he ordered the dam constructed, creating the lake. (Being an artificial body of water, it is drained every spring for maintenance and repair.)

The station, the park, even the railroad are long gone. But Conewago Lake continues to attract swimmers, boaters, hikers, and people who like to take pictures of frozen lakes in the dead of winter.