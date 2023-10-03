DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – At the Dover Community Park on West Canal Road is a two-story log house. It was built in 1744, and for years overlooked Black Ridge Road in Manchester Township.

At the time of the move, the house sat next to a quarry operated by The J. E. Baker Company. John Schein, a former director of Historic York, Inc. discovered the log home, which like many early log cabins had been hidden under siding. The company offered the building to anyone who would move it from the quarry property.

Volunteers dismantled the house for shipment, taking apart the oak and chestnut logs (many of them 30 feet long and over a foot thick) and loading them into a flatbed truck. The logs were notched to fit together, with no nails.

The windows had the sort of wavy glass that was common before plate glass technology was perfected in the early 20th century.

The house was reassembled at the park, without the siding. The logs have been treated with wood preservatives to protect them from the elements. The building now looks much like it did when originally built.