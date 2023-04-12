SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — At Fort Hunter County Park stands the Everhart Covered Bridge. But this is not its original location – and it’s seen a lot of rebuilding.

The bridge was built in the early 1880s in Oliver Township, Perry County, and spanned Little Buffalo Creek. After decades of use, in 1940 the Highway Department decided it was time to replace it. Margaret Wister Meigs, the Founder of Fort Hunter Museum and preserver of Fort Hunter, heard about the impending demolition of the bridge and bought it for $70. She had the bridge moved to the property, and placed it on the front lawn of the Fort Hunter Mansion.

By 1980 the bridge was deteriorating, so it was dismantled and put in storage.

In 2006 after years of planning, it was time to put the bridge back up. Restorers discovered that much of the wood was extensively rotted. But the old wood could be used as guides to carve replacement beams. The bridge now can be found at the northeastern edge of the park.