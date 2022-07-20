YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A starling (Sturnus vulgaris), a bluebird (Sialia sialis), and a catbird (Dumetella carolinensis) square off over who gets pecking rights to a pile of mealworms.

Normally other birds will shy away from the starlings, but normally starlings show up in groups, intimidating other species by sheer numbers. This time around, there was just the one-which raises the question of what happened to all his buddies. In any event, the odds were a little more even.

You can decide for yourself which bird was the most aggressive in the video player above. (This is part of a longer video. To see the entire video, click here.)