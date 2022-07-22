YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A family of bluebirds shares a breakfast of mealworms.

Baby Bird is pretty much past the immature “I’m hungry, feed me” stage, and for the most part is pecking up mealworms for himself. This is a far cry from just a few weeks ago, when the chicks were displaying “begging behavior”, opening their beaks wide, fluttering their wings, and squawking their heads off.

The family breakfast is going just fine until somebody else drops in…

(This is part of a longer video. To see the entire video, click here. )