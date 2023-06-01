LeTort Creek Park, Carlisle, Pa. (WHTM) — A sort of quiet afternoon at the park. Geese and ducks are relaxing in the water and along the shore of Letort Creek.

And over from the parking lot, in the shade of the trees, a child is being taught how to play an alto saxophone.

I don’t think the waterfowl quite knew what to make of the sound. Certainly, some of them seemed to be reacting to it. As for being disturbed by it, I suspect my camera and I were objects of far greater concern to them.

Lest anyone think I’m making fun of the kid, let it be noted I can’t play a saxophone to save my life.