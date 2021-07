BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Koser Park sits at the end of Race Street in Bainbridge, alongside the Susquehanna River. The Northwest Lancaster County River Trail runs right beside it.

Some people use Koser Park as a stepping-off point for hiking and bicycling along the trail. For others, the park is a rest stop as they travel. For just about anyone, it’s a nice place to stop, have lunch, and just watch the river flow by.