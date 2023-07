(WHTM) It doesn’t get much more relaxing than this…

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Resting in the shade by a brook on a hot day, looking up at the trees…

Watching the sunlight flicker through the leaves…

Listening to the breeze blowing through the branches…

Trying to forget the breeze marks the slow approach of a line of frog-strangler, gully-washer thunderstorms…