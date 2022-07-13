YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Morning light shines through a small stand of trees. The dew is evaporating, adding a little misty depth to the shots.

Not much else to say about it really, just something with which to sit back and relax.

Google Translate is a lot of fun. I plugged in the phrase “morning light through trees” to see how it looks in a few different languages. “Moarnsljocht troch beammen” is Frisian, which has the interesting distinction, according to linguists, of being the living language most closely related to English. It’s spoken by about 480,000 people along the North Sea in the Netherlands and Germany.

Some other languages I tried:

Lumière du matin à travers les arbres (French)

Kigi no ma kara asa no hikari (Japanese)

Mālamalama kakahiaka ma waena o nā kumulāʻau (Hawaiian)

Matena lumo tra arboj (Esperanto)

By the way, the Frisian for “sit back and relax” is “Sit werom en ûntspanne.”