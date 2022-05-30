YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – As spring begins to change into summer, the peony bushes are starting to bloom.

Peonies flower from late spring through early summer and they are a varied lot. There are six flower types- anemone, single, Japanese, semi-double, double, and bomb. The blooms come in a multitude of colors, including red, pink, orange, yellow, and white. And the fragrances they emit can range from rose-like to lemony to nothing at all.

Peonies like to bask in the sun. They bloom best in a sunny spot, with at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight daily.

But there’s one thing about peonies that can disturb some people. As the buds begin to bloom, ants begin to arrive. If you look closely, you can see ants in some of the video above.

Newcomers to peonies might think the plants are under attack, and reach for the bug spray. Rest assured, the ants are doing nothing to damage the plants.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Another belief that’s floating around is that the ants are needed to help the peonies bloom-in fact the plants can’t blossom without them. This is also a myth. The peonies can bloom perfectly well without ants-but that doesn’t mean the ants aren’t helping the peonies.

What’s actually going on is called “mutualism”-a sort of symbiosis. In this case, the peony has organs on the outside of the buds, called “extrafloral nectaries.” As the name sort of suggests, these organs produce nectar, which is a food source for the ants. When the first ant finds a nectary, she gives off pheromones as she heads back to the nest. Other ants then follow the pheromone trail back to the nectar.

So what does the peony plant get out of this? Well, the ants will defend this food source from other insects, some of which might do actual damage to the bloom. The ants get a steady food supply (at least until the peony stops blooming) and the peony gets protection.

When the peonies stop blooming, the ants will go off in search of other food supplies, and the peony “infestation” is done until next year. No insecticide required.

Of course, people like to bring peony blooms indoor for flower arrangements. What to do about the ants? Simple, really-after cutting a bloom, just hold the stem just below the flower, turn it upside down, and shake gently. The ants will drop off, unless they’re really stubborn, in which case a gentle rinse might be required.