Sit back and relax: Pileated Woodpecker

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Truly a rare visitor to our backyard bird feeders, it’s always exciting when Dr. Pill shows up.

Dr. Pill is our nickname for our local Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus). The word pileated refers to it having a crest over the pileum, “the top of the head of a bird from the bill to the nape.” (Webster’s Seventh New Collegiate Dictionary) As you can see from the pictures, Dr. Pill has a quite spectacular crest indeed.

The Pileated is now North America’s largest woodpecker, for a very, very sad reason. In 2021, the Ivory-billed Woodpecker, once our largest woodpecker, was finally declared extinct after years without a verified sighting. The primary cause of their extinction was habitat destruction. The Ivory-bill relied on the old-growth trees for food and nesting; when old-growth trees were cut down and carted off, the Ivory-bills couldn’t adapt.

Pileated Woodpeckers, on the other claw, seem to be doing pretty well. Their numbers severely declined when forests in the eastern states were cleared, but rebounded in the mid-20th century as the forests grew back. According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, a U.S. Geological Survey program, their populations have steadily increased since 1966.

Pileated Woodpeckers are about the size of a crow. They’re 16-19 inches long from beak to tail, and can have a wingspan up to 29 inches. (Our Dr. Pill is a male of the species. Females do not have the red cheek patch on the sides of the heads.)

Like other woodpeckers, they have what are called “zygodactyl” feet, with two toes facing forward, and two facing back. This adaptation makes it easy to climb and cling to tree trunks. Their tail feathers are very stiff, to help brace the bird while boring into wood to look for beetles and grubs.

Pileated woodpeckers have a widely varied diet; as well as insects, they will eat fruits, nuts, and berries. (When all else fails, they hit the suet feeders.)

The woodpeckers mate for life, and defend a territory together. They prefer living in forests, but will live in suburban and even urban areas if conditions are right. That means having access to reasonably large, and preferably dead trees for nesting. They will bore out a new hole every year, between roughly 15 and 70 feet high up a tree. The bird’s bill works like a chisel, and they can actually break loose fist-sized chunks of wood.

Even with such a powerful chipping ability, though, it will still take as long as three weeks for the woodpeckers to carve out a nest. This is no surprise when you consider that the nest cavity is ten inches to two feet deep. Once nesting is complete, and the year’s brood is hatched out and on their own, the abandoned cavities take in new residents, from other birds ranging from owls to ducks, squirrels, and even bats.

So, if you happen to have a dead tree on your property, and it’s conveniently placed where it won’t damage buildings or block roads when it falls over, think twice about cutting it down. You might be helping a lot of animals in the process, including some endangered species. And who knows? Maybe Dr. Pill will pay a visit to your bird feeder.