LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Googlepop, the Red Fox in Residence at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, takes a snooze during a warm afternoon.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Googlepop came into Raven Ridge as a rescue, suffering from hydrocephalus, often called water on the brain. She survived, but has eye and cognition issues and cannot be released back into the wild.

It’s not really surprising that she’s napping in mid-afternoon. Quite aside from it being warm and comfy, especially with one of her favorite plush toys, foxes usually sleep by day, then work the night shift.

You’ll want to watch all the way to the end for the thrilling, action packed conclusion.