HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure.

So why did our little friend run for cover? If you watch carefully, you’ll notice the shadow of a large bird flying overhead.

Is it a seagull? Is it a hawk? The wise groundhog doesn’t stick around and wait for answers.