West Chester, PA (WHTM) — Located off Birmingham Road in West Chester, and part of the Brandywine Battlefield Trail, Sandy Hollow Heritage Park is the location of some of the fiercest fighting on September 11, 1777.

British troops moving on Philadelphia outflanked George Washington’s Continental Army along the banks of the Brandywine. British troops pushed the Continentals back five times, but each time the American forces rallied, reformed, and kept fighting. The fifth rally, the “Sunset stand” happened as dusk closed in. With both sides exhausted, and low on ammunition, the Continentals were finally forced to retreat, but the British were too tired, and it was too dark, to give chase.

The Battle of Brandywine was the largest battle of the Revolutionary War, with about 28,000 soldiers taking part. Today Sandy Hollow, where much of the fighting happened, is a quiet park. Its 42 acres include a 1.1-mile walking trail, and a cannon near the parking lot, a reminder of what happened here almost 250 years ago.