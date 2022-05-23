PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You’ve probably seen them on your lawn, especially in the early morning — circles of white…something…glistening with dew.

If you look closer, you realize they’re spider webs, but not the sort you normally think of. For starters, instead of being vertical like your classic “orb” spider web, with delicate-looking strands radiating out from a central hub, these are horizontal to the ground. And compared to the neat, tidy look of the classic vertical web, these look, well, kind of messy, like some bored, lazy arachnid decided to just pile up its leftover laundry somewhere.

But if you look closer, you’ll see an underlying order to the chaos. The web is slightly concave, and there’s an upper and lower layer. If you look really closely, you’ll spot a web tunnel off to one side. This is the web of Agelenopsis pennsylvanica, aka the Pennsylvania grass spider or Pennsylvania funnel-web spider.

It’s called the Pennsylvania grass spider because it was first described in the commonwealth, but in fact, it’s been found in at least 21 states. It’s a member of the Agelenidae family, often called funnel weaving spiders, which should not be confused with funnel-web spiders of the Atracidae family, which have extremely venomous bites, and (thankfully for us) live far away in Australia.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

These webs are built in bushes off the ground, which gives us a peek at what’s going on in the lower level. The grass spiders are ambush predators, waiting quietly — usually on the lower layer — for prey to land or fall on the web.

Unlike the strands of a vertical orb web, the strands of a funnel weaver spider are not sticky. But it’s very easy for prey to get entangled in the many crisscrossing strands. The struggles to get free will cause vibrations that alert the spider that dinner is served. The spider will rush out through the funnel at high speed (grass spiders are among the fastest arachnids in the world) to dispatch their prey.

They also use their high speed to escape from possible predators such as other insects, birds, small insectivore mammals, and photographers with their three-legged, one-eyed monsters (aka cameras and tripods).