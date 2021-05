York County, Pa. (WHTM) — Stony Run meanders through Carroll and Monaghan Townships in York County, before emptying into the Yellow Breeches Creek near Messiah College.

Oddly enough, while it’s listed as Stony Run on maps, the roads (there are two) that run beside it are both named Stoney Run Road.

This seems to be a recent change in the 1990s, one section of the road had street signs with “Stoney” at one end, and “Stony” at the other.