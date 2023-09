York County (WHTM) Cars pass by a barn along Stoverstown Road in York County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The area where the tractor is parked is commonly called a lean-to, or run-in area. Whatever it’s called, it’s convenient, giving a place to park wagons or farm machinery that’s reasonably out of bad weather, but conveniently available.