YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The light snow, which fell Saturday night into Sunday morning, provided a pretty contrast between land and water, and therefore, a lot of photo opportunities.

A quick and easy stroll brought us to the local creek, which was flowing at about, well, an average rate. We’ve seen it overflow its banks during heavy spring rains, and completely disappear during the summer, either from plants and trees drawing up water with their roots, or drought, or both.

In winter, though, when snow melts too slowly to change the water level, and dormant plants are not sucking up moisture from the ground, the creek is at “maximum pretty,” especially with the contrasting snow on the land.

Sometimes the creek ices over, but for the last few years, it just hasn’t been cold enough long enough.

It’s a good thing we went down and got these shots early in the morning. With the bright sun, most of the snow melted away by late afternoon.