DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A row of sunflowers brightens the side of a road at Strites’ Orchard.

The sunflower (Helianthus annus) is native to North and Central America. The flowers are usually yellow, but they can come in a number of colors ranging from cream to gold, orange, red, mahogany and and even chocolate brown, not to mention color mixes. (You can see some yellow and red flowers near the end of the video.)

Sunflowers come in a number of heights and are easy to grow. Aside from their eye-catching beauty, the seeds are edible and nutritious, though cracking them open can get a bit labor intensive.

That is, of course, assuming your local birds don’t pluck the seed heads clean before you get to them…