Sit back and relax – sunken lily, hidden frog

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A frog thinks it’s hiding.

We found this little fellow in an artificial pond in York County. It’s perching on a lily pad, with a lotus leaf partially covering him.

Our best guess, given that we can’t see all of him, is that it’s a southern leopard frog (Lithobates sphenocephalus). It might also be a northern leopard frog (Lithobates pipiens).

They look very similar, and the ranges of the two species overlap just a little bit in Pennsylvania. This means this could be a southern northern leopard frog, or a northern southern leopard frog.

On the other hand, it could be some other species entirely. I don’t profess to be an expert on frogs…