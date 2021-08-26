Sit back and relax – sunken lily, hidden frog

Digital Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A frog thinks it’s hiding.

We found this little fellow in an artificial pond in York County. It’s perching on a lily pad, with a lotus leaf partially covering him.

Our best guess, given that we can’t see all of him, is that it’s a southern leopard frog (Lithobates sphenocephalus). It might also be a northern leopard frog (Lithobates pipiens).

They look very similar, and the ranges of the two species overlap just a little bit in Pennsylvania. This means this could be a southern northern leopard frog, or a northern southern leopard frog.

On the other hand, it could be some other species entirely. I don’t profess to be an expert on frogs…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss