YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the Christmas holiday, the bluebird of surliness made a return window to our rear windows. He was attacking his reflection in the glass, which he perceived as another male entering his territory.

This time his antics caught the eye of one of our cats.

The last time he showed up was in June. This made sense, in a way. Bluebirds start nest building in late February or early March, with the first brood usually arriving in April. Bluebirds may have several broods in a season, so a male bluebird trying to drive off perceived competitors during June is only to be expected

But late December? What gives?

As it turns out, male bluebirds can be aggressive against competitors (real or imagined) at any time of the year, especially if they have choice territory to guard such as, in this case, a bluebird box with access to insects and nearby berry bushes.

Our little friend hasn’t restricted his preemptive strikes to just one window – he’s gone after his imaginary opponent at several of them, including one on a shed. We’re working on ideas to stop this behavior since we don’t want him to wear himself out.