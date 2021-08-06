Sit back and relax: tiger lilies

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Tiger lilies bloom at the boat launch area of William Kain County Park in York County.

Lilium lancifolium is native to Asia. They were introduced to America in the late 19th century as ornamental plants.

They quickly became ubiquitous in North American gardens; then they spread and became ubiquitous just about everywhere.

While they are pretty to look at, the pollen can be toxic to humans, causing sleepiness and vomiting. Every part of the plant can be extremely toxic to cats. If you have a moggie at home, don’t bring a tiger lily inside.