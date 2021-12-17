Sit back and relax-trail walk

JACOBUS, Pa. (WHTM) — Two hikers set out on the Bird Hollow Loop Trail, at Richard M. Nixon County Park.

The park, located in southern York County near Jacobus, has over six miles of trails to hike, on 213 acres of land. (If six miles of trails aren’t enough, some Nixon Park trails cross into the adjoining Willian H. Kain County Park, which has an additional twelve miles of hiking paths.)

Nixon park was founded in 1968 when the Bob Hoffman family gifted the land to the county. It was named for the newly elected President of the United States. In addition to hiking trails, the park has a Nature Center, which opened to the public in 1980.

York County runs 11 parks with over 4,500 acres, offering a variety of outdoor experiences. Nixon park conducts walks, speakers, educational programs, and special events throughout the year. For more information, click here.