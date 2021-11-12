Sit Back and Relax: U.S.S. New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The battleship U.S.S. New Jersey, aka BB 62, aka “Big J”, is docked at Camden, New Jersey, where she serves as a floating museum.

One of four Iowa class battleships constructed during World War 2, New Jersey was built at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, not far from where she is now on display.

She was launched on the first anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and would become the most decorated battleship in the Navy’s history, serving in multiple conflicts until her final decommissioning in 1991.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The featured view of her in the video is taken from another floating museum, the cruiser Olympia, on the Philadelphia side of the Delaware. You can stand on a dock, turn your head, and see 50 years of change in naval technology.

In July of 2001, we went on board the New Jersey to do a story about the ship, and the people hard at work getting the “Big J” ready to become a floating museum. Some of them had actually worked on the New Jersey when she was being built at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in the early 1940s. To view that story, click here.