Sit back and relax: View from a Pa. welcome center

TIOGA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Welcome Center in Tioga, Tioga County, has something a lot of other state welcome centers lack — a view.

Located seven miles south of the New York-Pennsylvania border along Route 15 southbound, the center sits on the side of a mountain. From there, you can look down at the Tioga Dam and Tioga and Hammond reservoirs.

The reservoirs, which sit side by side with a connecting channel, were built by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, starting with the Tioga Dam from 1973 to 1979.

The main reason for the reservoirs is flood control on the north branch of the Susquehanna River. The Tioga River flows north, until it merges with the Cohocton River near Corning, New York, to form the Chemung River. The Chemung then travels south, merging with the North Branch of the Susquehanna River just south of Athens, Pennsylvania.

While built for flood control, the reservoirs (or lakes, as they’re now often called) are now major recreation areas, used for water sports, fishing, swimming, boating, hiking and camping.