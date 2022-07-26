YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It looks like humans aren’t the only ones who can have trouble getting it in gear in the morning.

Maybe she didn’t sleep well; maybe she has a pollen hangover, or maybe the morning was just a little cooler than she expected when she left her hive. Whatever the reason, we found this bumblebee catching forty winks, or whatever it is bumblebees catch since they don’t have eyelids.

Eventually, she stirred, started moving, and eventually flew off to her morning rounds-though she still looked a bit sluggish.