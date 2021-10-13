Sit back and relax: Washington Boro Park

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The four-acre Washington Boro Park in Manor Township, Lancaster County, sits at the intersection of Route 441 (River Road) and Route 999 (Penn Street). It has a playground, a pavilion, picnic tables, and a large, open field.

In July it hosts the annual tomato festival. The fields in and around Washington Boro are known for producing high-quality tomatoes. The big seller at the festival is a local variety called the Jet Star, which would probably be way better known if only it survived shipping better.

In October it’s the turn of the Washington Boro Heritage Day Festival, dedicated to the history and prehistory (going back 18,000 years) of the people who have called the area home. They also have crafts, activities for kids, and the Manor FFA’s annual tractor pull.

And yes, it is spelled Boro, not Borough. The boro isn’t a borough; Washington Boro is a “census-designated place”. (A CDP is a designation created by the Census Bureau for areas with an unincorporated community, as a tool for collecting and examining statistical data.) It was, however, an incorporated entity known as the Borough of Washington until December 31, 1973, when it became part of Manor Township.