YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Every once in a while abc27 digital reporter David Tristan puts out leftovers for the local wildlife and then sets up a trail camera, just to see what happens.

In this case, it was a slightly stale sandwich. He set it out in the early evening, and it was gone by the early morning. When he looked at the video clips, he realized they told a little story, which lent itself to some highly unscientific anthropomorphism.

It may or may not have some resemblance to what the fox was actually thinking…