So who got here before Columbus?

(WHTM) — The short answer? A lot of people.

To say that Christopher Columbus is somewhat controversial is kind of like saying the planet Jupiter is somewhat large. To some, he is the “Admiral of the Ocean Sea”, the heroic navigator who dared to strike a path across uncharted seas in search of a new route to China and found something even more valuable.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

To others, he is a monster, a man who brought slavery, disease, and genocide to the inhabitants of the Americas.

The divide clearly shows in the way “Columbus Day” is marked — for some, it’s still the traditional Columbus Day, but for others it’s Indigenous Peoples Day, a reminder of the suffering, subjugation, survival, and strength of the peoples who were already here to greet Columbus’s ships. (A very good recent evaluation of Columbus may be found in the book Columbus: The Four Voyages, by Laurence Bergreen)

Most people understand that Columbus was not the first person to reach the Americas. But when did those first people actually arrive? In just the last few decades, in fact, the last few months, scientists have pushed back the date of those first arrivals.

We start in the last ice age when glaciers locked up so much water that ocean levels dropped over 300 feet. The lower sea levels exposed enough land that, starting around 38,000 years ago, Eurasia and North America became connected in the area now known as the Bering Sea. This was the “Bering Land Bridge”.

Beringia Map (National Park Service).

Eskimos traveling . Picture taken in the early 1900s, but it probably looked much the same when crossing Beringia. Note the sled dogs. (Library of Congress)

Hawaiian ship Hokulea sails into Yokohama port, near Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday June 9, 2007. The crew of the Hawaiian canoe Hokulea arrived at this port south of Tokyo Saturday, completing a five-month journey of more than 13,600 kilometers (8,500 miles) across the Pacific. The vessel, flying orange and burgundy sails, was met by the sounding of conch shells, hula dancers and a crowd of several hundred at the Yokohama port. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

The crew of the Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Haarfagre, lowers it’s sail as is sails past the Statue of Liberty in New York harbor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Pinta and the Nina, two replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships, are moored Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Biloxi, Miss. After a week-long stop in Gulf Shores, Alabama, beginning March 4, the ships will head to Florida, where they have scheduled stops in Fort Walton Beach, Venice, Vero Beach and Fernandina Beach. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)

FILE – In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a city worker measures the statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza as they build a cover in the South Philadelphia neighborhood of Philadelphia. A judge has ruled that a statue of Christopher Columbus can remain in south Philadelphia, reversing a decision by city officials to have it removed. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Demonstrators stand during a Native American protest against Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10, 2011, in Seattle. The fourth annual protest by the Oldgrowth Alliance included leaders and youth from Native American and Alaska Native communities speaking out against the annual holiday honoring Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas. Protest organizers say that Columbus could not have discovered a western hemisphere already inhabited by about 100 million people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Members of the Connetquot High School marching band, from Bohemia, New York, make their way up Fifth Avenue as they take part in the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)

Native American drummers lead a march through a downtown intersection during a demonstration for Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Seattle. As the U.S. observes Columbus Day, it will also be Indigenous Peoples Day in at least nine U.S. cities. The Seattle City Council previously approved a resolution to designate the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate the culture of Native Americans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, boys wave Italian flags while riding a float in the Columbus Day Parade in New York. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Miriam Zmiewski-Angelova, center, holds a sign for Indigenous Peoples Day during a demonstration and march, Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Seattle. As the U.S. observes Columbus Day, it will also be Indigenous Peoples Day in at least nine U.S. cities. The Seattle City Council previously approved a resolution to designate the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate the culture of Native Americans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

People ride on a float with a large bust of Christopher Columbus during the Columbus Day parade in New York, Monday, Oct. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Leon Rattler, right, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, looks on as women drum during an Indigenous Peoples Day blessing and rally before a march Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Seattle. In 2014, the Seattle City Council voted to stop recognizing Columbus Day and instead turned the second Monday in October into a day of recognition of Native American cultures and peoples. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Members of the Knights of Columbus participate in a civic ceremony honoring Christopher Columbus outside Union Station in Washington, Monday, Oct. 8, 2007. (AP Photos/Susan Walsh)

Ferntree, of Duncan, British Columbia, a member of the Cowichan Tribes, holds her hand up as a prayer is given during a Native American protest against Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10, 2011, in Seattle. The fourth annual protest by the Oldgrowth Alliance included leaders and youth from Native American and Alaska Native communities speaking out against the annual holiday honoring Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas. Protest organizers say that Columbus could not have discovered a western hemisphere already inhabited by about 100 million people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Vincent Reilly, center, portraying Christopher Columbus, stands with, left to right; Stafano Stefanini, deputy chief of mission, Italian Embassy, Spanish Naval Attache Juan Carlos San Martin; Spain’s Counsellor for Hispanic Affairs Juan Buitrago; and Bahamas Ambassador to the U.S., Joshua Sears during a ceremony celebrating the achievements of explorer Christopher Columbus at the Columbus Park-Union Station, Monday, Oct. 11, 2004, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A sign reading “stop celebrating genocide” sits at the base of a statue of Christopher Columbus on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Providence, R.I., after it was vandalized with red paint on the day named to honor him as one of the first Europeans to reach the New World. The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

A damaged Christopher Columbus statue stands, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in a waterfront park near the city’s traditionally Italian North End neighborhood, in Boston. The statue was found beheaded Wednesday morning, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The monument of Christopher Columbus, located behind the government house, hangs from a crane as it is removed by order of the national government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 29, 2013. The city government of Buenos Aires appealed to the courts to prevent the removal of the monument, which Italy donated to Argentina in 1910 on the 100th anniversary of the May Revolution. (AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia)

The phrase “land bridge” can be misleading. When we think “bridge” we usually think of something long and narrow. It’s easy to imagine the Bering Land Bridge as a thin strip of land just barely above sea level, that people had to cross over in a hurry, lest they get washed into the sea. In fact, at its maximum size (about 20,000 years ago) it measured about 1,000 miles north to south, and 3,000 miles west to east. It’s been called a land bridge the size of a continent. It’s often now referred to as “Beringia”.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Another common misconception — Beringia must have been covered with glaciers, it being an ice age and all. In fact, sediment core samples from the Bering Sea indicate much of Beringia was a dry steppe climate, with shrubs and even trees providing food and cover for animals, which in turn could have provided food for humans.

So, the first people to move into Beringia from Eurasia may not have been in a rush to move east. But move east they did and we can only guess why. Perhaps, new migrants pushed old migrants onward, or maybe new migrants skirted around the original settlers. Maybe, people had to pull up stakes when they overhunted and overfished a given area. Or, maybe, it was just that age-old human urge to see what was over the next hill.

Whatever the reason, people kept pushing east, then south, and became the settlers of the Americas.

Scientists continue to debate how many waves of migrations there were, and when they happened. At one time the date was around 12,000-13,000 years ago. More recently, it got bumped to about 18,000 years ago. But just last month, scientists announced the discovery of human footprints in White Sands National Park in south-central New Mexico. The prints, located at what was once the edge of a lakebed, are dated 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. Other archeological studies, as well as genetic mapping, also push the date back. Some recent finds, though not as precisely, dated as of the footprints, suggest humans were in the Americas over 30,000 years ago.

Then there’s the water route. Boats have been around longer than people realize. The oldest preserved watercraft is the Pesse Canoe, a dugout discovered in a Dutch peat bog in 1955. Radiocarbon dating puts its age at almost 10,000 years. But. watercraft go back further than that. Some have even suggested the first boats were created by one of our predecessors, Homo Erectus, hundreds of thousands of years ago. (Erectus fossils have been found on islands that couldn’t have been reached without some sort of watercraft.)

It seems quite possible that people traveled from the Old World to the New in boats, hugging the coast of Beringia. Depending on the size of the population on the move, they might travel entirely by boat, pulling ashore at night, or you would have the majority of a tribe traveling by land, with people in small boats traveling ahead to scout out the path. Whether they sailed out of sight of land at all is a question with no answer.

About 10,000 years ago, Earth warmed, glaciers melted, and Beringia sank beneath the waves, except for a few small islands. The New World was, for the most part, cut off from the old.

What happens between then and 1492? Well, numerous claims of numerous people “discovering” the new world before Columbus have been made. Some of these claims are in “grasping at straws” territory, others have some solid evidence to back them up. Foremost, in the latter category, the Polynesians and the Vikings.

The Polynesian people were the first in known history to use ocean-going ships to cross vast stretches of ocean. Starting from Taiwan about 3000 B.C.E., they fanned out across the Pacific, traveling as far west as Madagascar, as far south as New Zealand, and as far east as Easter Island. Having gone that far east, it’s hard to imagine them not sailing a little farther and bumping up against South America. One of the strongest pieces of evidence this happened? The sweet potato. Sweet potatoes are native to the Americas, yet show up in Polynesia long before the arrival of Europeans. The most likely explanation is that Polynesians reached South America, and did a little bartering with the residents.

Meanwhile, on the eastern shores of the Americas, the most certain, best-documented evidence for European contact with America before Columbus is the Vikings. Icelandic sagas record that Lief Ericksson took a ship west from Greenland in the year 1001, and set up a settlement in an area they called Vinland. After a few years, though, they had to abandon this outpost after they ticked off the locals, who were as well-armed as the Vikings and much more numerous. This story was all we knew about Vikings in America until 1960, when the remains of a Viking settlement were unearthed in L’anse aux Meadows, at the northernmost tip of Newfoundland. (It’s now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.)

So how important was the Viking expedition? According to historian Daniel Boorstin, in his book The Discoverers, the answer is — not very:

“The Vikings were probably the first European settlers in America, which is far from saying they “discovered” America… There was practically no feedback from the Vinland voyages. What is most remarkable is not that the Vikings actually reached America, but that they reached America and even settled there for a while, without “discovering” America.”

Boorstin’s assessment of Vikings in America, ironically enough, helps explains why, for good and ill, the voyages of Columbus were important. He was trying to discover something, though what he discovered was not what he was looking for. (To the end of his days he believed he reached the outskirts of China.) Plus., there was definitely feedback from his four voyages — treasure and empire-building for European nations, death, and destruction for native cultures — the feedback we’re still dealing with to this day.