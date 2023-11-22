Harrisburg (WHTM) Ed Charles has an amazing collection of rocks and minerals.

“I’ve been collecting for at least 70 years,” says Ed Charles. “I probably have about 6000 specimens, anything from meteorites to local limestone crystals, from locally and also primarily Pennsylvania minerals.”

This includes a lot of specimens from one special location, on shelves, counters, and carefully nestled in a drawer.

“These are stalactites from the cave in the East Mall.”

The Harrisburg Mall Cave was discovered on February 15, 1963, during the construction of the Harrisburg East Mall, as it was known back then. A bulldozer was leveling an area for a parking lot when the operator felt the ground shifting under him. He got the bulldozer away just in time to avoid falling into an eight-foot-wide hole.

Inside the hole was a marvel – a limestone cave filled with formations so beautiful cave explorers dubbed it the Crystal Paradise. (Many of the explorers were members of York Grotto, a local chapter of the National Speleological Society.)

“It wasn’t the largest, and it didn’t have a river or waterfalls like some of the caves in Pennsylvania. But it did have spectacular formations of pure white calcite,” says Ed. Calcite, a form of calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ), is a major component in limestone. It can range from transparent to opaque, and come in a variety of colors, depending on what other materials get mixed with it.

“They were delicate, and in a lot of cases, very fragile because they were small,” says Ed.

Geologist Jeri Jones says there are a lot of caves in the Great Appalachian Valley, a topographical feature which extends about 1,200 miles from Quebec to Alabama, and right through southcentral Pennsylvania.

“The valley is structurally complex,” explains Jones. “It has a number of faults that have been created because of the collisions and movement of the crust. And of course, we have the formation of limestone, which is required to have a cave there. And these caves have been forming for maybe two to three million years.”

Many of these caves have formations that have built up over millennia. They form when minerals dissolved in water flow or drip down. The water evaporates, leaving the minerals behind, in all sorts of strange and beautiful shapes. You have stalactites, which hang down from cavern ceilings, and stalagmites, which grow upwards from the floor. But Crystal Paradise was known for a third type of formation, helictites, which twist and curl around in all directions, sometimes seeming to defy gravity. They are very rare.

“It looks like a blossom, and some people actually describe them as a bush shape,” Says Jeri Jones. “No wonder it was called Crystal Paradise, because everything was crystallized. A lot of sparkly was going on when you turned your light on a wall. Spectacular.”

But the beautiful cave was doomed. The top of the cavern was too close to the surface, and wouldn’t be able to support the weight of cars. Cave explorers scrambled to remove as many of the cavern structures as they could. (Cave explorers in general frown on the taking of specimens from caves, but this was a case of “salvage geology”)

Then in the summer of 1964, Crystal Paradise was dynamited into oblivion.

In the years since, specimens from the cave have spread far and wide. Many are in the hands of private collectors like Ed Charles. He has dozens of specimens, all carefully sorted and labeled, but he knows there are more out there.

“I picked a couple of pieces up at the flea market over at Silver Springs one time,” says Ed, “And I got talking to the man. He was one of the people who went in there. He said he had a shed full but I never got to see.”

There are samples at the State Museum in Harrisburg. We were permitted into one of their labs to photograph them, but as of this writing, they’re not on display.

The best place to go if you want to see relics from the cave is the Oakes Museum at Messiah University. They have dozens of specimens in a display case, not to mention a few in storage. Ed Charles helped to create the display, but he wasn’t the one who collected the specimens. Most of them belonged to a person named Jay Leninger, a passionate collector of minerals, and the stories behind their collection. He co-founded and edited a quarterly magazine, Matrix: A Journal of the History of Minerals. In 1995 he published an article about the cave entitled “Paradise Lost”, which has become a primary source for anyone writing about Crystal Paradise, including this author. After his death in 2004, his wife Paula donated the specimens that make up the Oakes exhibit.

One of the strangest things about the story of the Crystal Paradise case is how much confusion there is about its actual fate. Some accounts state (correctly) that it was destroyed; others say it was merely capped off. (My favorite variation on this theme is the “There’s a hidden door in the mall basement” story, which is, shall we say, unconfirmed.)

The reason for the confusion is simple; Crystal Paradise wasn’t the only cavern discovered while building the Harrisburg Mall. There was another cave, which got dubbed the Big Pit.

“That was only located a matter of feet from the entrance to the Crystal Paradise,” says Jeri Jones. Big Pit, as the name suggests, was larger than Crystal Paradise, but as eye-catching formations go, it was quite unremarkable. While the Crystal Paradise was destroyed, the Big Pit was far enough underground that it wasn’t a parking hazard. It was left intact and capped off. Over the years the two caves got mixed together, to the point that today you can find accounts of “Crystal Paradise Cave, also known as Big Pit.”

The caves were so close together that a list of Dauphin County Caves from the 1960s gives them the same coordinates – Latitude 40 degrees 15.08 minutes North, Longitude 76 degrees 49.75 minutes West – which according to Google Maps puts them somewhere in the west parking lot of the mall.

Jeri Jones recently worked with an engineering company trying to determine Big Pit’s exact location.

“They wanted to put it on their map, ‘This is where it was.’ And I believe they determined it was actually under asphalt.”

And unless there’s another incident with a wayward bulldozer, that’s probably where it will stay.